Shares of PSP Projects gained around two per cent on Thursday, December 7, after the construction company bagged an order worth ₹101.67 crore for a project at GIFT City at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The company said that the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has awarded a work order crore under the government category. The project is set to be completed within a period of 18 months. The latest order has taken PSP Projects’ total order inflow for the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to ₹1,060.3 crore, so far in the year.

‘The company is in receipt of work order worth ₹101.67 crore (excl. GST) for the project “construction and maintenance of Main Building of GBRC" for Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat in government category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months,’' said PSP Projects in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Further, the Ahmedabad-based construction company has been selected as the Lowest Bidder or L1 bidder for the ‘Development of Sabarmati Riverfront’ project offered by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This project is worth ₹409.93 crore, excluding GST.

‘’We hereby confirm that none of the promoters/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity/entities from whom the order/contract is received and the award of order does not fall within the purview of related party transactions,'' said PSP Projects in its exchange filing.

On Thursday, shares of PSP Projects opened at ₹773.90 and gained 1.67 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹786.85, against a 52-week high of ₹846.00 apiece on the BSE. The company commands a market capitalization of ₹2,804.94 crore.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their seven-day winning streak on Thursday over profit booking in select heavyweights amid weak global cues. Now the market focus has shifted to the monetary policy outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the US Fed.

Nifty 50 index closed the day at 20,901.15, down 37 points, or 0.17 per cent and the 30-share Sensex settled 132 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 69,521.69. Shares of PSP Projects settled 0.70 per cent lower at ₹779.15 apiece on the BSE.

