Smallcap stock gains 2% after infra firm bags order worth ₹102 crore from Gujarat govt
GIFT City in Gandhinagar has awarded the company a work order worth ₹101.67 crore under the Government category.
Shares of PSP Projects gained around two per cent on Thursday, December 7, after the construction company bagged an order worth ₹101.67 crore for a project at GIFT City at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
