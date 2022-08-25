PSP Projects shares rally on bagging new orders. Should you buy the infra stock?

The management is in discussion with L&T for an infrastructure project, and expects to seal the deal soon. The company has initiated 2 buildings for industries in the precast facility and received an inquiry for warehouse orders. With the additional investment of ₹150 cr and considering the huge potential in the precast market, the company expects revenue generation in the range of ₹500-1,000 crore moving ahead.

