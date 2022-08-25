PSP Projects shares rally on bagging new orders. Should you buy the infra stock?1 min read . 03:11 PM IST
- PSP Projects said it has bagged contracts worth ₹247 crore from Precast and Government segments
Shares of PSP Projects surged as much as 6% on the BSE after the company said it has bagged contracts worth ₹247 crore from Precast and Government segments. Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities sees further upside on the stock.
The company expects an order inflow of ₹2,500 crore in FY23, out of which ₹1,050 Cr is received till date. It has bid for projects with Nestle, Maruti, and MRF. Total order book as of date stands at ₹4,613 crore giving revenue visibility for next two years, the brokerage highlighted in a note.
The management is in discussion with L&T for an infrastructure project, and expects to seal the deal soon. The company has initiated 2 buildings for industries in the precast facility and received an inquiry for warehouse orders. With the additional investment of ₹150 cr and considering the huge potential in the precast market, the company expects revenue generation in the range of ₹500-1,000 crore moving ahead.
"During Q1FY23, the company faced project execution hurdles due to a shortage of aggregates, and a long-drawn marriage season in UP, affecting its revenue growth. However, the management has indicated that the execution will improve substantially post-monsoon season and it maintains its target of achieving revenue of ₹2,200 Cr in FY23, which would be led by better order inflows," the note stated.
Revenue growth to be in the range of 15-20% with a target revenue of ₹2,200 crore in FY23 and margins are likely to be in the range of 11- 13% and Capex to be in the range of 3-4% per year going forward, as per Axis Securities.
We expect the company to deliver Revenue/EBITDA/APAT growth of 26%/36%39/% CAGR over FY21-FY24E," it added while maintaining its Buy tag on PSP Projects shares with a target price of ₹660 apiece.
PSP Projects Limited is a construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
