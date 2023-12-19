PSU and Realty stocks key outliers in 2023. Nifty PSE, Nifty Realty Index rise over 70% outperforming others.
Stock market today- Nifty Realty and Nifty PSE index with gains of 74-78% were the largest gainers in 2023 outperforming others and the benchmark indices too. Auto, PSU Banks, Infra, were other outliers. Pharma, Healthcare, IT and thematic indexes Nifty commodities and Energy also gained 25% plus.
Public Sector Stocks and Realty sector stocks have been key outliers having found favor from investors during 2023. While the Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have returned around 18.5% and 17.5% respectively, the NSE Realty Index and NSE PSE index (thematic index) have seen gains of 77.6% and 74.6% outperforming most other sectoral indices and the benchmark Indices.
