On valuations, Dalal & Broacha's analyst expect strong profitability to continue going forward as well as driving their return ratios, and hence, valuation re-rating is likely to continue going forward as well. Large banks viz. SBI (1.2x FY24e ABV standalone), BOB (1x FY24e ABV), and Canara Bank (0.8x FY24e ABV) are best positioned to capture higher credit demand and their deposit growth is also equally strong and valuations reflect more upside from current levels. While in small & mid-cap banks valuations are running ahead of return ratios; reflecting positives are largely captured and hence, price performance from hereon will be subdued.