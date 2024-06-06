PSU Bank index jumps 4.4% on BJP-led NDA govt confirmation; IOB, CBI, Union Bank top gainers
Nifty PSU Bank index surged over 4% for the second day on BJP-led NDA forming government, recovering from a 15% drop post-election uncertainty. All PSU Bank stocks traded higher, with some gaining over 5%. Investor sentiment improved with political stability after NDA's election win.
The Nifty PSU Bank index surged as much as 4.4 percent in intra-day deals, extending gains for the second straight session, after jumping 2.5 percent yesterday, June 5 on confirmation that BJP-led NDA would form the government at the Centre.
