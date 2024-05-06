PSU bank shares take a hit due to draft RBI norms on project finance
Reserve Bank of India's draft rules proposed higher provisioning norms for under construction projects.
The shares of public sector banks fell during trade on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India's draft rules proposed higher provisioning norms on under construction projects.
