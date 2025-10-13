PSU bank stock PNB to announce Q2 results 2025 on this date. Details here

It will be an earnings-heavy week for the banking sector this weekend, as public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has joined a host of other banks that will post their September quarter results on Saturday, October 18.

PNB, in a filing earlier today, October 13, said that its board will meet this weekend to announce its financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

“The Exchange is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Saturday, 18th October, 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited/Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/half-year ended 30th September, 2025,” PNB said in a filing today.

Other banks that are slated to post their Q2 results 2025 on October 18 include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank, YES Bank and RBL Bank.

PNB Q2 Business Update As per the provisional update shared by PNB, the PSU bank witnessed a 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its domestic business to ₹26,83,034 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹24,27,754 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure improved by 2.5% from ₹26,16,535 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, the overall global business saw a 10.6% rise.

Domestic deposits advanced 10.4% YoY and 1.7% QoQ to ₹15,63,943 crore, while the international deposits stood at ₹16,17,041 crore in the same period, recording an improvement of 10.9% YoY and 1.7% QoQ.

Domestic and global advances also saw a 10.7% and 10.3% growth, respectively, during the quarter under review.