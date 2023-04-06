PSU bank stocks rally after RBI repo rate pause2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM IST
After the RBI announced to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, PSU bank shares rally due to lucrative lending for customers
The Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) banks cheered up after RBI's announcement of keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent on Thursday. The NIFTY PSU bank was up by 1.4 per cent after the repo rate announcement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
