Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank were among the public sector banking stocks that witnessed heavy selling in Monday's trade, November 23, as investors appeared to book profits following a bumper rally in these counters that had stretched over five consecutive sessions.

The Nifty PSU Bank index plunged 3.25% during the session, marking its biggest single-day decline since late September and snapping a fi-day winning streak. Despite Monday's sharp pullback, the index remains up 16% in November, supported by gains accumulated since the beginning of the month. It is on track to register its biggest monthly gain in more than two years, provided the gains hold.

All 12 constituents of the index ended the session in the red, with losses led by Union Bank of India, which tumbled 5%. It was followed by Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, and State Bank of India, all of which also closed with losses.

Despite Monday's sharp retreat, eight PSU banking stocks, including Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, are still trading with double-digit gains ranging from 10% to 25% in November.

Why did PSU bank stocks witness a sharp reversal? The sharp fall in PSU banking stocks coincided with a broader market sell-off. After the Indian stock market closed each of the previous four weeks in positive territory, investors appeared to take a breather amid valuation concerns, prompting them to book partial profits in stocks that had contributed to the broader market rally.

Nevertheless, the underlying fundamentals of public sector banks remain strong, with profitability improving for the fifth consecutive year. Aggregate operating profit rose 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.81 lakh crore in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27). Return on assets (RoA) also improved by 3 basis points YoY to 1.11%.

Asset quality strengthened further, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to a historic low of 1.69%, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.33%. Low slippages of 0.62%, alongside a 21.1% increase in recoveries and upgradations, supported the improvement. All public sector banks maintained a provisioning coverage ratio of more than 90%, indicating stronger buffers against potential loan losses.

Can strong fundamentals support the PSU banking rally? The 12 public sector banks crossed the ₹300 lakh crore milestone in aggregate business for the first time, while their combined net profit rose 16.9% YoY to ₹1.10 lakh crore in H1FY27, reflecting a sustained improvement in financial performance and asset quality.

The aggregate business of public sector banks grew 15.5% YoY to ₹301.6 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance. Aggregate deposits increased 13.1% to ₹165.2 lakh crore, while advances expanded at a faster pace of 18.8% to ₹136.4 lakh crore during the April-September period.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal remains upbeat on systemic credit growth and estimates 16.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth for FY27, factoring in substantial FCNR(B) inflows.

Kotak Institutional Equities said the banking sector was positioned to benefit from the changing interest rate environment, although the extent of improvement would depend on funding costs and the duration of the rate cycle.