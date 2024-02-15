PSU banks continue winning streak for 3rd day in a row; Canara Bank, BoB, SBI reach new record highs
PSU Banks resume winning streak with gains for the third consecutive session. All 12 constituents of Nifty PSU Bank index trading positively, with Bank of India and UCO Bank leading the pack. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged by 2.88% to reach 7,133 points.
After a brief pause, PSU Banks resumed their winning streak, marking the third consecutive session of gains in Thursday's trading. All 12 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index are currently trading positively. Bank of India and UCO Bank lead the pack, with returns of 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively, as of 2:30 p.m.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started