MUMBAI: Shares of public sector banks fell on Monday as employees went on a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

Shares of Indian Bank fell 4.1%, Bank of India was down 3.9%, Union Bank of India fell 2.1%), SBI 1.64%, Canara Bank was down 1.6%, Bank of Maharashtra 2.2%, Punjab National Bank 1.3%, and Punjab & Sind Bank was down 0.3%.

Around 10 lakh bank employees, across the country, have gone on a strike. Services such as deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearances and loan approvals will likely be affected due to the strike.

The strike will end at midnight on Tuesday.

Last month, the finance ministry allowed private banks to conduct government-related banking transactions including taxes, payments of pension, small savings schemes, among others. The decision was the first step towards privatisation of a few state-owned banks.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that two public sector banks other than IDBI Bank will be privatised, with the government setting its disinvestment target for FY22 at ₹1.75 trillion.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019, and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

For fiscal 2020-21, the government had set a target of raising ₹2.1 trillion from privatisation and sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies. This included ₹1.20 trillion from selling stake in CPSEs and ₹90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), so far this fiscal the government has garnered Rs21,302.92 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs and share buybacks, and Rs29,598.57 crore through dividend receipts.

