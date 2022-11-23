PSU banks hit fresh 52-week highs as Bank Nifty touches record high

“Most of these banks are under-owned and available at cheap valuations compared to their private sector peers," said Rajesh Palviya , VP (research) , Axis Securities . “This rally has been led by banks which have outperformed other sectors in the current leg and that could continue. Nifty , which closed at 18267 is still below its record high of 18604.45 while Bank Nifty is making progressively new records on improved asset quality and credit growth of ₹129 trn as of October 21 being at a record high."