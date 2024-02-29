PSU banks: Kotak Equities raises SBI share price target, downgrades Canara Bank and PNB
On SBI's outperformance with other public banks, Kotak analysts said the premium at which SBI is currently trading to Bank of Baroda and with other mid-tier public banks has declined sharply and is closer to the best of times.
State Bank of India (SBI) is well-positioned to handle near-term concerns and has withstood most of them, with negligible impact on earnings, Kotak Institutional Equities said. The brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on SBI shares and raised the target price to ₹850 from ₹760 earlier, implying an upside of more than 14% from its previous close.
