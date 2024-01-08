PSU Banks: Kotak Institutional believes valuation convergence prompts review; prefers SBI, downgrades Canara Bank, PNB
It has maintained BUY on SBI and ADD on Bank of Baroda, but downgraded Canara Bank (ADD), Union Bank of India (ADD) and Punjab National Bank (REDUCE).
After an over 32 percent jump in the Nifty PSU Bank in 2023, brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the valuation convergence prompts a thesis review.
