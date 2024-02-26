PSU banks’ valuations still reasonable despite sharp re-rating, says Motilal Oswal; SBI, Union Bank among top picks
The combined profitability of six public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank, is expected to surpass ₹1 lakh crore in FY24.
The equity shares of public sector banks (PSU Banks) have seen a sharp outperformance, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index alone delivering 162% returns since March 2022, overshadowing the 24% returns of the Nifty Private Bank index over the same period.
