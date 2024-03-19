PSU Banks vs Private Banks: Here's what 5 experts have picked
Amid recent market movements, public-sector bank stocks have surged while private-sector banks have experienced a retreat, largely due to consolidation efforts. The Nifty Private Bank index has seen a decline of almost 7% YTD, in contrast to the significant over 17% surge in Nifty PSU Bank index.
Amid recent market movements, public-sector bank stocks have surged while private-sector banks have experienced a retreat, largely due to consolidation efforts. The Nifty Private Bank index has seen a decline of almost 7 percent year-to-date (YTD), in contrast to the significant over 17 percent surge in the Nifty PSU Bank index. Notably, the benchmark Nifty Bank also faced a decline of around 4 percent, primarily driven by heavyweight private banks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started