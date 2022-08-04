PSU BEL's bonus shares issue decision today. Details inside

For the last 5 years, there has been an overhang on BEL’s earnings from the expectations of reducing margins. With management stating confidence to maintain margins in 21-23% range, with high confidence on achieving the upper band, it can be safely stated that margin compression concerns are a thing of the past. This is also likely to improve EPS growth prospects in BEL, in ICICI Securities' view.

