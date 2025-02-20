PSU stock bags ₹1,220 crore order from Ministry of Defence, gains 3%

Stock market today: Public sector undertaking (PSU)) defence company Bharat Electronics (BEL) bagged a ₹1,220 crore order from the Ministry of Defence on Thursday, February 20, following which the stock edged higher.

Bharat Electronics bags ₹ 1,220 crore order As per the press release, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru on February 20, 2025, for the procurement of 149 Software Defined Radios for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of ₹1220.12 crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

These state-of-the-art radios will provide secure and dependable information exchange, collaboration, and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice transmission.

This will make it easier for the Indian Coast Guard to carry out its primary duties, which include protecting fisheries, the marine environment, maritime law enforcement, and search and rescue missions. These radios will also improve communication for cooperative operations with the Indian Navy.

According to the release, the project is a strategic step toward bolstering the Coast Guard's operational capabilities and supporting the Government of India's Blue Economy objectives by reinforcing maritime security. Aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the contract will enhance the country's manufacturing capabilities for advanced military-grade communication systems, generating employment opportunities and fostering expertise development.

Bharat Electronics share price movement Following the development, Bharat Electronics share price gained more than 3%. Bharat Electronics share price hit an intraday low of ₹ ₹250.15 while its intra-day high stood at ₹260.65.

While the stock may have corrected more than 11% year-to-date, it has given multibagger returns to investors. Bharat Electronics stock has risen more than 2.5 times from ₹95 levels in over two years. Meanwhile, in the last five years, it has surged 800%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.