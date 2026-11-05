PSU dividend jackpot! ONGC vs NTPC vs CONCOR vs Petronet: Who offers highest payout? Record date, technical targets

ONGC, NTPC, CONCOR and Petronet LNG announced FY2026-27 dividends of 8, 3, 1.90 and 7 per share, respectively. Check details of these PSU dividends

CONCOR
DIVIDEND
PETRONET
ONGC
NTPC
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Nov 2026, 08:46 PM IST
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PSU dividend jackpot: Check details of dividends announced by these PSUs and their technical targets (AI image for representational purpose)
PSU dividend jackpot: Check details of dividends announced by these PSUs and their technical targets (AI image for representational purpose)

PSU dividend comparison: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, NTPC, Container Corporation of India, and Petronet LNG are some of the key public sector undertakings (PSUs) which have announced dividends for the financial year 2026-27.

Record dates for dividend announced by most of these PSUs is set to fall in the coming days. For investors who closely track developments around PSU dividends, here are all the details from their payout amount, dividend record dates to technical targets by experts.

PSU dividend comparison: ONGC vs NTPC vs CONCOR vs Petronet LNG

Out of the four companies, ONGC has announced the highest payout for the financial year 2026-27. The PSU has fixed November 12 as the record date.\

Company Name

Dividend Type

Dividend Amount (per share)

Record Date

ONGCInterim 8.0012 Nov 2026
NTPCInterim 3.0006 Nov 2026
CONCORInterim 1.9011 Nov 2026
Petronet LNGInterim 7.0006 Nov 2026

ONGC dividend record date

ONGC’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of 8 per equity share with a face value of 5 each. The company has fixed November 12, 2026 as the record date to determine eligibility of investors for the payout.

ONGC technical targets

The stock closed 1.90% lower at 230.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,89,472.22 crore on Thursday. The PSU stock reclaimed its 20 day exponential moving average “(EMA) with RSI above 50, providing a buy-on-dips entry at 226.00 229.00 (SL: 221.00, Targets: 238.00 / 245.00),” stated Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

NTPC dividend

NTPC’s board of directors announced the first interim dividend at the rate of 30% on the face value of 10 each. Which means that the PSU has announced 3 per share dividend. NTPC dividend record date is fixed as November 6, 2026.

NTPC share price technical outlook

Shares of NTPC closed 1.65% lower at 316.40 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 3,06,802.52 crore on Thursday. The PSU stock has bounced off 295 support to reclaim its 20 EMA at 314.27 per share.

According to Virat Jagad, the movement has set up a fresh entry point at 314- 317. The expert recommends to maintain stop loss at 304 per share and target at 325- 333 per share.

CONCOR dividend

CONCOR’s board of directors approved 1.90 per equity share dividend and has fixed November 11 as the record date.

CONCOR technical target

Shares of CONCOR closed 3.29% higher at 440 per share on BSE on Thursday. The PSU stock is staging a mean-reversion recovery off 410 lows, and the momentum is supporting a dip entry at 432- 440 per share. Investors can maintain a stop loss at 415 per share and target at 453- 470 per share, according to Jagad.

Petronet LNG dividend

Petronet LNG’s board of directors considered and approved 7 per equity share dividend. The company has fixed November 6 as the record date.

Petronet LNG technical targets

The company scrip closed 2.16% higher at 316.80 per share on BSE on Thursday. According to Virat Jagad, the PSU stock is trading strongly above all key EMAs with an RSI of 69. Investors can consider fresh entry at 305- 312, and maintain a stop loss of 294 and target for 330- 345.

Dividend
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