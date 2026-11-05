PSU dividend jackpot! ONGC vs NTPC vs CONCOR vs Petronet: Who offers highest payout? Record date, technical targets

Record dates for dividend announced by most of these PSUs is set to fall in the coming days. For investors who closely track developments around PSU dividends, here are all the details from their payout amount, dividend record dates to technical targets by experts.

PSU dividend comparison: ONGC vs NTPC vs CONCOR vs Petronet LNG Out of the four companies, ONGC has announced the highest payout for the financial year 2026-27. The PSU has fixed November 12 as the record date.\

Company Name Dividend Type Dividend Amount (per share) Record Date ONGC Interim ₹ 8.00 12 Nov 2026 NTPC Interim ₹ 3.00 06 Nov 2026 CONCOR Interim ₹ 1.90 11 Nov 2026 Petronet LNG Interim ₹ 7.00 06 Nov 2026

ONGC dividend record date ONGC’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each. The company has fixed November 12, 2026 as the record date to determine eligibility of investors for the payout.

ONGC technical targets The stock closed 1.90% lower at ₹230.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,89,472.22 crore on Thursday. The PSU stock reclaimed its 20 day exponential moving average “(EMA) with RSI above 50, providing a buy-on-dips entry at ₹226.00 ₹229.00 (SL: ₹221.00, Targets: ₹238.00 / ₹245.00),” stated Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

NTPC dividend NTPC’s board of directors announced the first interim dividend at the rate of 30% on the face value of ₹10 each. Which means that the PSU has announced ₹3 per share dividend. NTPC dividend record date is fixed as November 6, 2026.

NTPC share price technical outlook Shares of NTPC closed 1.65% lower at ₹316.40 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,06,802.52 crore on Thursday. The PSU stock has bounced off ₹295 support to reclaim its 20 EMA at ₹314.27 per share.

According to Virat Jagad, the movement has set up a fresh entry point at ₹314- ₹317. The expert recommends to maintain stop loss at ₹304 per share and target at ₹325- ₹333 per share.

CONCOR dividend CONCOR’s board of directors approved ₹1.90 per equity share dividend and has fixed November 11 as the record date.

CONCOR technical target Shares of CONCOR closed 3.29% higher at ₹440 per share on BSE on Thursday. The PSU stock is staging a mean-reversion recovery off ₹410 lows, and the momentum is supporting a dip entry at ₹432- ₹440 per share. Investors can maintain a stop loss at ₹415 per share and target at ₹453- ₹470 per share, according to Jagad.

Petronet LNG dividend Petronet LNG’s board of directors considered and approved ₹7 per equity share dividend. The company has fixed November 6 as the record date.