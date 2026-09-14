PSU dividend kings: ONGC, BPCL, HPCL, Coal India, among top 8 PSU stocks with highest dividend yield | Crown goes to?

PSU dividend kings: Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks with an attractive dividend yield remain on investors’ radar because of their stable businesses and regular income opportunities. Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and REC Limited, are among the top eight PSU stocks with highest dividend yield in the financial year 2025-26.

Top 8 PSU stocks with highest dividend yield in FY26 The top eight PSU stocks have an estimated dividend yield of more than 5%, with top 3 stocks on the list exceeding the 6.5% annual dividend yield mark, according to a latest SBI Securities report. Check the full list here.

MSTC India dividend yield

With a 5.4% dividend yield, MSTC India, ranks 8th on the list of ‘PSU stocks with highest dividend yield’. Its shares closed marginally higher at ₹738.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹5,195.87 crore. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 33%. Its share price value has surged 43% in 2026 so far and around 37% in one year. T

BPCL dividend yield

BPCL has a dividend yield of 5.5% in FY26, as per SBI Securities report. The Maharatna PSU stock closed marginally higher at ₹304.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,32,106.39 crore on Friday, September 11.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹391.85 per share on February 5, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹266.55 per share on April 2, 2026. With a return on equity (ROE) of 17.34%, its share price value has 20% year to date (YTD). But it has surged around 6.34% in three months.

ONGC dividend yield ONGC stock has a dividend yield of 5.7% for FY26, as per SBI Securities data. The PSU stock closed 1.88% lower at ₹232.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,92,554.39 crore on Friday, September 11. With a return on equity (ROE) of 12.82%, its share price value has declined 2.25% YTD, and around 0.47% in one year.

REC dividend yield Fifth on the list is power financier, REC Limited. The Maharatna PSU has a dividend yield of 5.9% in FY26. The stock closed marginally lower at ₹312.9 per share on BSE on Friday, September 11. With a return on equity (ROE) of 18.96%, its share price value has 14.88% in 2026 so far, and around 16.49% in one year.

Balmer Lawrie Investments dividend It has a dividend yield of 6%. The PSU stock closed 0.65% lower at ₹168.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,885.69 crore on Friday. With a 17.95% ROE, its share price value has declined 8.66% year to date (YTD), and around 26.7% in one year.

Coal India dividend yield The state-run coal giant is in third position in terms of its FY25 dividend yield. Coal India stock closed 1.82% lower at ₹425.6 per share on BSE on Friday. Its ROE stood at 102.46%. Its share price value has surged 6.3% in 2026 so far and around 8% in one year.

Hindustan Petroleum dividend yield Maharatna PSU has a dividend yield of 6.7% for FY26. Its share price closed 0.85% lower at ₹351 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock’s ROE stood at 3.18%. Its share price value has declined 29% in 2026 so far and around 11.79% in one year.

Company Name Div. Yield % FY26 PTC India Ltd. 7.70% Hindustan Petroleum Corp. 6.70% Coal India Ltd. 6.60% Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. 6.00% REC Ltd. 5.90% ONGC 5.70% Bharat Petroleum Corporation 5.50% MSTC Ltd. 5.40%