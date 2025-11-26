PSU Dividend Stock: PFC share price in focus as it turns ex-dividend today. Do you own?

PSU Divedend Stock PFC: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), one of India’s largest state-owned NBFCs, is in focus on Wednesday, November 26 as today is the record date for the company's second interim dividend. As per exchange rules, the stock also turns ex-dividend on November 26.

Earlier this month, it had announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.65 per share (36.5%) for FY 2025–26, delivering yet another payout to shareholders amid a steady financial performance. The company stated that the dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before December 6, 2025, with November 26, 2025, fixed as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Why the Record Date Matters The record date plays a key role in identifying which shareholders qualify to receive the interim dividend. Only those holding PFC shares as of the end of trading on November 26 will be eligible to receive the ₹3.65 per share payout. Investors purchasing shares after that date will not qualify for this interim dividend.

Strong Dividend History and Yield PFC has a long-standing track record of returning value to shareholders. Since September 2007, the company has paid 45 dividends. Over the past 12 months, PFC distributed ₹16.25 per share, representing a dividend yield of around 4.48% based on a recent share price of ₹362.

This consistent dividend performance has made PFC one of the most reliable dividend-paying PSUs in the financial sector.

Bond Issuance Cancelled Amid Yield Concerns In recent developments, PFC and NABARD cancelled scheduled bond issuances totalling ₹10,000 crore after the auction attracted yields higher than expected.

PFC, which successfully raised ₹3,000 crore through a 10-year bond issue earlier in the day, withdrew a second ₹3,000 crore tranche. NABARD similarly cancelled its planned ₹7,000 crore issuance.

Both issuers are expected to revisit the market after the RBI’s monetary policy meeting on December 5, where expectations of a rate cut have strengthened following comments by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicating scope for easing.

Q2 Results: Stable Profit, Strong Interest Income For the July–September period (Q2 FY26), PFC reported a 2% YoY rise in standalone net profit to ₹4,462 crore, compared to ₹4,370 crore in the same quarter last year.

The NBFC’s interest income grew 13%, reaching ₹13,472.78 crore versus ₹11,908.98 crore a year earlier, driven by higher loan disbursements and a strong lending pipeline across power and infrastructure projects.

PFC Share Price Performance The stock rose around 1% in intra-day deals today to ₹364.70 on BSE.

PFC has delivered exceptional long-term returns, offering investors over 315% gains in the last five years. However, the stock has seen some near-term weakness, falling more than 258% over the past one-year period.