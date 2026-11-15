PSU dividend this week Nov 16-20: Cochin Shipyard, Power Finance Corp, SCI to Oil India - Check record dates and returns

Upcoming PSU dividend record date this week: Shares of four public sector undertakings (PSUs), i.e. Cochin Shipyard, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Oil India will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming dividend record dates.
These four PSUs have fixed record dates between Monday, November 16, and Friday, November 20. For investors who closely track corporate actions like dividend, here are all the details to know.
Upcoming PSU dividend record dates
Cochin Shipyard and Shipping Corporation of India have fixed Monday, November 16, as the record date. Power Finance Corporation and Oil India Limited (OIL) have fixed Tuesday (November 17) and Friday (November 20) as record date.
Cochin Shipyard dividend record date
Cochin Shipyard has fixed November 16 as the record date for ₹3 per share interim dividend. The PSU stock closed 1.46% lower at ₹1178.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹31,004.07 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has declined 6.87% over the last one month, 28.69% in one six months, and around 30.98% in one month.
Shipping Corporation of India dividend record date
Shipping Corporation of India has announced ₹4 per equity share dividend for FY27 and fixed November 16 as record date. The stock closed 0.58% higher at ₹270.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,602.19 crore on Friday. Its share price value has surged 3.64% in one week, 10.47% in two weeks, and 2.62% in one year.
PFC dividend record date
PFC’s board of directors approved ₹4.10 per share dividend and has fixed November 17 as the record date. Its share price value closed 2.01% in one week, 6.56% in two weeks, but has declined 10.26% in one year.
Oil India dividend record date
Oil India has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share with November 20 as record date. The PSU stock closed 0.53% higher at ₹442.85 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹72,034.33 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 7.67% in one month and has surged 1.97% in one year.