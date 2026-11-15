PSU dividend this week Nov 16-20: Cochin Shipyard, Power Finance Corp, SCI to Oil India - Check record dates and returns

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These four PSUs have fixed record dates between Monday, November 16, and Friday, November 20. For investors who closely track corporate actions like dividend, here are all the details to know.

Upcoming PSU dividend record dates Cochin Shipyard and Shipping Corporation of India have fixed Monday, November 16, as the record date. Power Finance Corporation and Oil India Limited (OIL) have fixed Tuesday (November 17) and Friday (November 20) as record date.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Cochin Shipyard Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3 16 Nov 2026 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 16 Nov 2026 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.10 17 Nov 2026 Oil India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7 20 Nov 2026

Cochin Shipyard dividend record date Cochin Shipyard has fixed November 16 as the record date for ₹3 per share interim dividend. The PSU stock closed 1.46% lower at ₹1178.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹31,004.07 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has declined 6.87% over the last one month, 28.69% in one six months, and around 30.98% in one month.

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Shipping Corporation of India dividend record date Shipping Corporation of India has announced ₹4 per equity share dividend for FY27 and fixed November 16 as record date. The stock closed 0.58% higher at ₹270.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,602.19 crore on Friday. Its share price value has surged 3.64% in one week, 10.47% in two weeks, and 2.62% in one year.

PFC dividend record date PFC’s board of directors approved ₹4.10 per share dividend and has fixed November 17 as the record date. Its share price value closed 2.01% in one week, 6.56% in two weeks, but has declined 10.26% in one year.

Oil India dividend record date Oil India has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share with November 20 as record date. The PSU stock closed 0.53% higher at ₹442.85 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹72,034.33 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 7.67% in one month and has surged 1.97% in one year.

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