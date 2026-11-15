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PSU dividend this week Nov 16-20: Cochin Shipyard, Power Finance Corp, SCI to Oil India - Check record dates and returns

Four PSU stocks will attract attention this week as investors track dividend record dates: Cochin Shipyard and Shipping Corporation of India on November 16, Power Finance Corporation on November 17, and Oil India on November 20. Their announced dividends range from 3 to 7 per share.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published15 Nov 2026, 03:44 PM IST
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Upcoming PSU dividend record dates this week (AI image for representational purpose)
Upcoming PSU dividend record dates this week (AI image for representational purpose)

Upcoming PSU dividend record date this week: Shares of four public sector undertakings (PSUs), i.e. Cochin Shipyard, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Oil India will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming dividend record dates.

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These four PSUs have fixed record dates between Monday, November 16, and Friday, November 20. For investors who closely track corporate actions like dividend, here are all the details to know.

Upcoming PSU dividend record dates

Cochin Shipyard and Shipping Corporation of India have fixed Monday, November 16, as the record date. Power Finance Corporation and Oil India Limited (OIL) have fixed Tuesday (November 17) and Friday (November 20) as record date.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Cochin Shipyard LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 3

16 Nov 2026

Shipping Corporation of India LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4

16 Nov 2026

Power Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.10

17 Nov 2026

Oil India LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 7

20 Nov 2026

Cochin Shipyard dividend record date

Cochin Shipyard has fixed November 16 as the record date for 3 per share interim dividend. The PSU stock closed 1.46% lower at 1178.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 31,004.07 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has declined 6.87% over the last one month, 28.69% in one six months, and around 30.98% in one month.

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Shipping Corporation of India dividend record date

Shipping Corporation of India has announced 4 per equity share dividend for FY27 and fixed November 16 as record date. The stock closed 0.58% higher at 270.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 12,602.19 crore on Friday. Its share price value has surged 3.64% in one week, 10.47% in two weeks, and 2.62% in one year.

PFC dividend record date

PFC’s board of directors approved 4.10 per share dividend and has fixed November 17 as the record date. Its share price value closed 2.01% in one week, 6.56% in two weeks, but has declined 10.26% in one year.

Oil India dividend record date

Oil India has announced an interim dividend of 7 per equity share with November 20 as record date. The PSU stock closed 0.53% higher at 442.85 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 72,034.33 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 7.67% in one month and has surged 1.97% in one year.

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