PSU gas stock up 5% over ₹650 crore LNG order; Motilal suggests ‘buy’, sees 15% upside on revised TP of ₹215
GAIL Share Price Today: Shares of the country's largest natural gas company opened at ₹168.60 on the BSE and gained 4.77 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹176.65 against a 52-week high of ₹196.35 apiece on the BSE.
GAIL Share Price Today: Shares of GAIL rose around five per cent on Thursday, March 14, after the public-sector undertaking (PSU) won a ₹650 crore-order to develop liquified petroleum gas (LNG) infrastructure along the Golden Quadrilateral and national highways in the country.
