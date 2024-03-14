GAIL Share Price Today: Shares of GAIL rose around five per cent on Thursday, March 14, after the public-sector undertaking (PSU) won a ₹650 crore-order to develop liquified petroleum gas (LNG) infrastructure along the Golden Quadrilateral and national highways in the country.

The Golden Quadrilateral is a prominent national highway (NH) network in India connecting several major industrial, agricultural and cultural centres of India. The network forms a quadrilateral with all four metro cities forming the vertices --Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

GAIL bags ₹ 650-crore LNG order

The order entails to the development of LNG dispensing infrastructures and last mile connectivity along golden quadrilateral/national highways, mining areas as alternative to diesel meant to serve customer with fuel having lower carbon footprints.

‘’Expected LNG business has potential to grow substantially. In order to drive benefits this growth, GAIL has planned to enter into LNG retail sector by setting up LNG dispensing stations across golden quadrilateral/major national highways,'' said GAIL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

GAIL can take a central role in driving growth and seeks to capture 50 per cent plus market share in next 5-6 years, it added. This will help GAIL in the retail LNG sector, leading to an increase in natural gas portfolio. By converting transport fuel from diesel to LNG, it seeks to reduce carbon footprint.

Shares of the country's largest natural gas company opened at ₹168.60 on the BSE and gained 4.77 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹176.65 against a 52-week high of ₹196.35 apiece on the BSE. On Thursday, shares settled 4.45 per cent higher at ₹176.15 apiece on the BSE.

Motilal Oswal retains ‘buy’ on GAIL, sees 15% upside on revised TP

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has retained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock and sees a potential upside of 15 per cent in the next 12 months from its revised its target price (TP) on GAIL.

‘’We remain positive on GAIL (our top pick in CY24), valuing the core business at 12x FY26E adjusted EPS of ₹15.1. Adding the value of listed and unlisted investments of ₹34, we arrive at our revised TP of ₹215. Our TP implies FY26E P/B of 1.7x. The stock is currently trading at an FY26E P/B of 1.5x. We retain a BUY rating on the stock,'' said Motilal Oswal Financial Services

