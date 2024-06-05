PSU meltdown continues: Stocks extend bearish streak for 2nd day; Bharat Dynamics hits 10% lower circuit
PSU stocks continued downward spiral for the second day due to unexpected election results deviating from exit polls predictions. Investors remain optimistic about capital expenditure but are concerned about policy stability. BSE PSU index saw a 4.5% decline.
For the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, the downward spiral of PSU stocks continued a trend that ignited on Monday. This downturn was sparked by election results that deviated from the expectations set by exit polls, which had predicted a resounding majority for the BJP.
