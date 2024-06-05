PSU stocks continued downward spiral for the second day due to unexpected election results deviating from exit polls predictions. Investors remain optimistic about capital expenditure but are concerned about policy stability. BSE PSU index saw a 4.5% decline.

For the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, the downward spiral of PSU stocks continued a trend that ignited on Monday. This downturn was sparked by election results that deviated from the expectations set by exit polls, which had predicted a resounding majority for the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSU stocks have captivated investors' attention in recent years, primarily due to the government's emphasis on initiatives like Make in India, ramping up capital expenditure, and revitalising the banking sector. These efforts have propelled PSU stocks to unprecedented heights, leading them to trade at elevated valuations.

Despite the soaring prices, investors had not relented, anticipating a strong mandate for the BJP. They expected the robust capital expenditure to persist, further benefiting PSU stocks. This anticipation fueled investor optimism, driving continued interest in these stocks despite their expensive valuations.

However, the actual election results took a surprising turn, deviating significantly from the predictions of exit polls. Official results, announced late Tuesday, revealed that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats in the general election, falling short by 32 seats of the halfway mark in the 543-member decision-making lower house.

Despite this shortfall, the BJP is highly likely to form a government with the support of its allies. Nevertheless, investors are concerned about the potential impact on policy stability. This apprehension led to a sharp decline in Indian stocks in the previous session, with PSU stocks experiencing the most pronounced downturn, which is continuing in today's trade.

Meltdown continues During today's intraday trading, the BSE PSU index witnessed another significant decline of 4.5%. Bharat Dynamics, a potential multibagger, hit its 10% lower circuit limit for the second day in a row at ₹1,293 per share.

Similarly, another PSU gem, NBCC, also dropped 7% to ₹127 apiece. Other notable PSU stocks like Indian Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and IRFC are trading with losses ranging between 2% and 5%, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the positive side, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders staged a strong rebound in today's session, registering an impressive 8% gain following a 15% decline in the previous session. Likewise, NALCO, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Container Corporation, ONGC, HUDCO, and NMDC are currently witnessing gains ranging between 3% and 6.5%, recovering sharply from previous day's slump.

At the time of writing this report, the BSE PSU index had rebounded from its intraday low and is now trading with a gain of 0.60% at 19,078 points. Similarly, the Nifty PSE index, which experienced a 20% decline in the previous trading session, is showing a modest gain of 0.60% at ₹9,498 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Nifty PSU Bank basket is also trading with a slight gain of 0.10% after the sharp decline observed in Monday's session.

Commenting on the market performance, Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The market will take some time to absorb the unexpected election results. Stability will return to the market soon, but volatility will continue until there is clarity on the cabinet and the key portfolios.

"A sharp rebound in the market is unlikely in the near term, but sectoral preferences might change. Sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and IT will find increasing preferences, and the momentum will slow down. One positive of the sharp market correction is that the excessive valuations have moderated a bit, and this will facilitate institutional buying once clarity emerges on the formation and composition of the cabinet," he said.

"Investors can start nibbling at high-quality largecaps in IT, financials, autos, and capital goods," Vijayakumar advised.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!