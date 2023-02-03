Metal stock declares dividend for investors. Record, payment dates details inside
- The Record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 08.02.2023, the company said
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022, state-owned mining company MOIL said its board has also approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23. A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.
