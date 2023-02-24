PSU multibagger defence stock gets an upgrade from brokerage. Do you own?
- Shares of GRSE were trading 1.02 per cent higher at ₹422.80 apiece on the NSE in Friday's late afternoon deals
ICICI Securities has upgraded ship building and repairing company Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) as the brokerage sees good potential from many opportunities in the pipeline. The stance has been changed to "reduce" from "sell".
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×