PSU Q2 results 2026 preview: BEL, Coal India, IGL - Earnings estimate, brokerage target price, returns potential

PSU Q2 results 2026 preview: Shares of multiple Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), including, Bharat Electronics, Coal India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will remain in focus this week due to their upcoming company earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

For investors who closely track PSU Q2 results 2026, here is a closer look to their earnings preview, target price, returns potential.

Bharat Electronics Q2 result date, earnings preview Bharat Electronics LImited (BEL)’s board of directors meeting will be held on Friday, October 30. The defence PSU is expected to see revenue growth of around 16% on an annual basis, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹720 billion, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL).

Large orders including QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, P75I, submarines, etc, will be key monitorables. “We expect margins to fall by 170bp YoY to ~27.7%, due to execution of a changing product mix,” read Motilal Oswal report.

BEL share price target Motilal Oswal gave ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹530 per share, indicating a 38% upside potential. BEL share price closed 1.88% lower at ₹360.10 per share on BSE on Friday.

Coal India Q2 results 2026 date, earnings expectations Coal India’s board of directors meeting is fixed for Thursday, October 29, 2026. The PSU’s coal production is likely to remain muted due to seasonal weakness. Strong e-auction premium amid global uncertainty will also impact Q2 earnings.

Volume offtake post-monsoon will be key monitorable, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

Coal India target price The PSU stock closed 1.08% lower at ₹397.75 per share on BSE on Friday. Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of ₹500 per share, indicating 18% upside potential.

IGL Q2 results date, earnings expectations Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)’s board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 30. The PSU may see 6% annual surge in total volumes. “An increase in sales volumes from GAs – both existing and newly awarded ones – will be a key monitorable,” as per MOFSL report.