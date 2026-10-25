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PSU Q2 results 2026 preview: BEL, Coal India, IGL - Earnings estimate, brokerage target price, returns potential

BEL, Coal India and IGL are in focus ahead of their Q2 FY2026-27 results. Analysts expect BEL revenue to grow 16%, IGL volumes to rise 6%, and Coal India production to remain muted. Motilal Oswal rates all three stocks Buy, with indicated upside of 38%, 18% and 33%, respectively.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Oct 2026, 10:18 PM IST
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PSU Q2 results preview: Check earnings estimates for Coal India, IGL and BEL (AI Image for representational purpose)
PSU Q2 results preview: Check earnings estimates for Coal India, IGL and BEL (AI Image for representational purpose)
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PSU Q2 results 2026 preview: Shares of multiple Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), including, Bharat Electronics, Coal India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will remain in focus this week due to their upcoming company earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

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For investors who closely track PSU Q2 results 2026, here is a closer look to their earnings preview, target price, returns potential.

Bharat Electronics Q2 result date, earnings preview

Bharat Electronics LImited (BEL)’s board of directors meeting will be held on Friday, October 30. The defence PSU is expected to see revenue growth of around 16% on an annual basis, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of 720 billion, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL).

Large orders including QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, P75I, submarines, etc, will be key monitorables. “We expect margins to fall by 170bp YoY to ~27.7%, due to execution of a changing product mix,” read Motilal Oswal report.

BEL share price target

Motilal Oswal gave ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 530 per share, indicating a 38% upside potential. BEL share price closed 1.88% lower at 360.10 per share on BSE on Friday.

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Coal India Q2 results 2026 date, earnings expectations

Coal India’s board of directors meeting is fixed for Thursday, October 29, 2026. The PSU’s coal production is likely to remain muted due to seasonal weakness. Strong e-auction premium amid global uncertainty will also impact Q2 earnings.

Volume offtake post-monsoon will be key monitorable, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

Coal India target price

The PSU stock closed 1.08% lower at 397.75 per share on BSE on Friday. Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of 500 per share, indicating 18% upside potential.

IGL Q2 results date, earnings expectations

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)’s board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 30. The PSU may see 6% annual surge in total volumes. “An increase in sales volumes from GAs – both existing and newly awarded ones – will be a key monitorable,” as per MOFSL report.

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IGL target price

MOFSL gave ‘Buy’ rating to IGL with a target price of 191 per share, indicating 33% upside. IGL share price closed 1.43% higher at 141.95 per share on BSE on Friday.

Bharat ElectronicsCoal IndiaQ2 Results
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