Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  RCF declares interim dividend. Check record date

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited on Tuesday informed that its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend of 1.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 and has also fixed record date for the same. The PSU stock was trading about 0.4% lower at 122 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has approved payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 @ 16.00% (i.e.Rs.1.60 per Equity Share) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company," RCF said.

The company further notified that it has fixed Friday, 16th December, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. 

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company with about 75% of its equity held by the Government of India. 

It has two operating units, one at Trombay in Mumbai and the other at Thal, Raigad district. RCF manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the government is looking to sell 5%-10% in Coal India Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. via the so-called offer for sale (OFS) mechanism. 

The state-run company recently signed a long-term agreement with the subsidiary of a German firm for import of 1,05,000 tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) per annum in the next five years. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on October 6 between RCF and K Plus S Middle East FZE DMCC, which is the subsidiary of German firm K S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH.

As per the agreement, K plus S will supply 1,05,000 tonnes of MoP per annum for the period 2022 to 2025 at a discounted India specific price, an official statement said. The MoP will be supplied to RCF for its captive consumption as well as for trading purposes. This quantity will fulfil 60 per cent of captive consumption requirement of RCF, it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout