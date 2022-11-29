RCF declares interim dividend. Check record date1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:41 PM IST
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers notified that it has fixed 16 December as the record date for payment of Interim Dividend
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited on Tuesday informed that its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 and has also fixed record date for the same. The PSU stock was trading about 0.4% lower at ₹122 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.