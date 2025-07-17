PSU stock Bank of Baroda declares date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday, July 17, announced the date for the board meeting to consider the financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The PSU stock in an exchange filing said that its board will meet next week on July 25 to approve the earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

"We advise that a meeting of Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda will be held on Friday, 25th July 2025 at Bank's Corporate Office, BKC, Mumbai inter-alia to consider & approve the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone & Consolidated Financial· Results of the Bank together with relevant segment reporting, for the quarter / three months ended 30th June 2025," the company said in a filing today.

Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview Bank of Boroda is expected to post poor results in the June 2025 quarter, with both topline and bottomline expected to contract.

BoB could see a 22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q1 net profit to ₹4851 crore, according to estimates by brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) amid an 8% YoY dip in net interest income (NII). KIE pegs Bank of Baroda's Q1 NII at ₹10,695 crore.

"We expect operating profits to decline ~7% YoY as there would be pressure on revenue growth (slower loan growth and pressure on NII). We are building NIM to decline 10 bps QoQ to factor in the rate cut. Reported loan growth at 13% YoY (ahead of industry average) while deposits grew 9% YoY," said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities sees a decline in Q1 PAT for Bank of Baroda, albeit smaller. It pegs PAT at ₹4485 crore, down 7% YoY. NII, however, is likely to fall 7.8% YoY to ₹11,600 by its estimates.

Asset quality outlook and loan book traction, especially on the retail portfolio, will be key monitorables, as per the brokerage.

Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.12% lower at ₹246.25 apiece on the BSE today. However, the stock is up 8% for the year. In the past one year it has lost 5% but gained 22% over a two-year period.