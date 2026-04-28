PSU stock Bank of Baroda sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, dividend

PSU company Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced on Tuesday, 28 April, that the board of directors will meet next month on 8 May to announce the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In an exchange filing, the company informed that the board will also consider a dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), along with the results.

“We advise that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda will be held on Friday, 08th May 2026 at Bank’s Corporate Office, BKC, Mumbai inter-alia: To consider & approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank together with relevant segment reporting, for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2026 and to consider/recommend dividend for FY 2025-26, if any,” the company said in the filing.

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The announcement came during the market hours on Tuesday. Bank of Baroda share price was trading over 2% lower at ₹268.50 at the time of writing this report. The PSU stock, meanwhile, has fallen 10.58% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis but has gained 6.49% in a year.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results preview Brokerages have mixed expectations from Bank of Baroda's Q4 show. MOFSL expects net profit to likely fall by over 2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4950 crore; meanwhile, net interest income (NII) is likely to rise 5% to ₹12,070 crore.

On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates net profit likely to fall up to 18% to ₹4,122 crore as there would be pressure on revenue growth due to weak NIM and non-interest income, lower treasury income and recovery from written-off income. It said that NII could rise over 4% YoY at ₹11,971 crore.

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“We expect slippages at ~1.2% (Rs42 bn), mostly driven by retail and SME. Credit costs are still normalising off a low base. Key discussion would be the loan growth, deposit-related challenges and NIM outlook in the near term,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

MOFSL further said that Bank of Baroda may post a loan growth of 13.3% YoY and 3.4% QoQ amid healthy growth in RAM, and slower overseas advances.

The brokerage firm further anticipates asset quality to see improvement and credit cost likely to remain under control. “Expect fee income to remain healthy, while treasury gains to be modest amid a spike in bond yields,” the firm said.

Bank of Baroda Q3 results 2026 highlights Bank of Baroda's net profit increased 4.5% YoY to ₹5,054 crore, up from ₹4,837 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income was largely steady at ₹11,800 crore, compared with ₹11,786 crore a year earlier.

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Asset quality showed further improvement, with gross NPAs declining to 2.04% from 2.16% on a sequential basis, while net NPAs remained unchanged at 0.57% quarter-on-quarter.

The bank’s loan book expanded 14.6% YoY to ₹13.43 lakh crore, surpassing its guidance of 11–13% growth. Domestic advances rose 13.54% YoY to ₹10.95 lakh crore, while deposits increased 10.3% YoY to ₹15.46 lakh crore during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.