PSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?

  • Bank of India share price rose 3% after reporting an 11.95% growth in global business for Q4 FY2025. Global deposits increased by 10.65%, while domestic deposits rose by 11.21%. Gross advances grew by 13.59% globally and 14.28% domestically.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Apr 2025, 04:20 PM IST
PSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?
PSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?

PSU stock: Bank of India share price saw a 3% rise following its business update for the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year. In a filing to the exchange on Thursday, April 3, the bank reported an 11.95% year-on-year growth in its global business, amounting to 14.81 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.

Global deposits increased by 10.65% year-on-year, reaching 8.16 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose by 11.21% to 7 lakh crore. The bank's global gross advances grew by 13.59% year-on-year to 6.65 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances also experienced a rise of 14.28%, reaching 5.62 lakh crore.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda shares gain as Q4 business update shows strong growth

According to reports, Bank of India (BOI) reported a credit growth of 15.3%, reaching 6.51 lakh crore for the December quarter. The total advances stood at 5.65 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing from BoI.

The bank experienced a 12.3 percent increase in total deposits, amounting to 7.94 lakh crore compared to 7.07 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The overall business of the bank grew by 13.6% to 14.46 lakh crore, up from 12.72 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023.

Also Read | IDFC First Bank share price jumps after Q4FY25 business update. Should you buy?

Bank of India share price today

Bank of India share price today closed 3% higher on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 118.20 apiece, and an intraday low of 109.45 apice.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, Bank of India share price has given a bullish breakout from a 42-day-long cup and handle pattern at 114, accompanied by a volume surge over 2.25 times the 50-day average. This strong breakout signals further upside potential, with the stock likely to test the daily swing high of 120. If momentum sustains above 120, the next bullish target is 128. The breakout structure is solid, supported by rising volumes, indicating institutional participation. Traders should watch for sustained strength above 114 to confirm the breakout's validity and ride the potential uptrend.

Also Read | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise 5% on strong Q4 business update

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?
MoreLess
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.