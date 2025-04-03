PSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?

PSU stock: Bank of India share price saw a 3% rise following its business update for the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year. In a filing to the exchange on Thursday, April 3, the bank reported an 11.95% year-on-year growth in its global business, amounting to ₹14.81 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.

Global deposits increased by 10.65% year-on-year, reaching ₹8.16 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose by 11.21% to ₹7 lakh crore. The bank's global gross advances grew by 13.59% year-on-year to ₹6.65 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances also experienced a rise of 14.28%, reaching ₹5.62 lakh crore.

According to reports, Bank of India (BOI) reported a credit growth of 15.3%, reaching ₹6.51 lakh crore for the December quarter. The total advances stood at ₹5.65 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing from BoI.

The bank experienced a 12.3 percent increase in total deposits, amounting to ₹7.94 lakh crore compared to ₹7.07 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The overall business of the bank grew by 13.6% to ₹14.46 lakh crore, up from ₹12.72 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023.

Bank of India share price today Bank of India share price today closed 3% higher on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹118.20 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹109.45 apice.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, Bank of India share price has given a bullish breakout from a 42-day-long cup and handle pattern at ₹114, accompanied by a volume surge over 2.25 times the 50-day average. This strong breakout signals further upside potential, with the stock likely to test the daily swing high of ₹120. If momentum sustains above ₹120, the next bullish target is ₹128. The breakout structure is solid, supported by rising volumes, indicating institutional participation. Traders should watch for sustained strength above ₹114 to confirm the breakout's validity and ride the potential uptrend.

