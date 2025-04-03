PSU stock Bank of India gains 3% on Q4 business update. Do you own?

PSU stock: Bank of India share price saw a 3% rise following its business update for the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year. In a filing to the exchange on Thursday, April 3, the bank reported an 11.95% year-on-year growth in its global business, amounting to ₹14.81 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.
Global deposits increased by 10.65% year-on-year, reaching ₹8.16 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose by 11.21% to ₹7 lakh crore. The bank's global gross advances grew by 13.59% year-on-year to ₹6.65 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances also experienced a rise of 14.28%, reaching ₹5.62 lakh crore.
According to reports, Bank of India (BOI) reported a credit growth of 15.3%, reaching ₹6.51 lakh crore for the December quarter. The total advances stood at ₹5.65 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing from BoI.
The bank experienced a 12.3 percent increase in total deposits, amounting to ₹7.94 lakh crore compared to ₹7.07 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
The overall business of the bank grew by 13.6% to ₹14.46 lakh crore, up from ₹12.72 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023.
Bank of India share price today closed 3% higher on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹118.20 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹109.45 apice.
Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, Bank of India share price has given a bullish breakout from a 42-day-long cup and handle pattern at ₹114, accompanied by a volume surge over 2.25 times the 50-day average. This strong breakout signals further upside potential, with the stock likely to test the daily swing high of ₹120. If momentum sustains above ₹120, the next bullish target is ₹128. The breakout structure is solid, supported by rising volumes, indicating institutional participation. Traders should watch for sustained strength above ₹114 to confirm the breakout's validity and ride the potential uptrend.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
