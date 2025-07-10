PSU stock Bank of Maharashtra fixes board meet date to consider Q1 results 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated10 Jul 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Stock Market Today: PSU stock, Bank of Maharashtra has fixed a board meeting date to consider Q1 results for 2025.

The Public Sector Undertaking, Bank of Maharashtra, has announced the board meeting dates to consider and approve Q1 results.

As per the release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the board meeting date has been set on 15th July 2025 to consider and approve the Q1 results (April 2025-June 2025 quarter results) by the Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of Maharashtra, in its intimation to the exchanges, said that “This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the first quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2025.”

Further, in order to adhere to the Bank's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Bank for the Directors, designated employees, and all Insiders has also been closed from 1st July, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

PSU stock, Bank of Maharashtra share price movement

Bank of Maharashtra share price opened at 57.16 on the BSE on Thursday. The share price of Bank of Maharashtra had opened slightly higher compared to the closing price of 57.14 the day before. The Bank of Maharashtra share price, while touching an intraday high of 57.49, also slipped to intraday lows of 56.52, marking a volatile trading session. amid weak Indian stock markets.

Bank of Maharashtra's share price, which had hit a 52-week high of 70.75 in July 2024, had slipped to a 52-week low of 38.11 in April 2025. The Bank of Maharashtra share price has rebounded well from lows thereafter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

