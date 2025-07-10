PSU stock Bank of Maharashtra fixes board meet date to consider Q1 results 2025

Stock Market Today: PSU stock, Bank of Maharashtra has fixed a board meeting date to consider Q1 results for 2025.

PSU stock, Bank of Maharashtra board meeting date The Public Sector Undertaking, Bank of Maharashtra, has announced the board meeting dates to consider and approve Q1 results.

As per the release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the board meeting date has been set on 15th July 2025 to consider and approve the Q1 results (April 2025-June 2025 quarter results) by the Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of Maharashtra, in its intimation to the exchanges, said that “This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the first quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2025.”

Further, in order to adhere to the Bank's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Bank for the Directors, designated employees, and all Insiders has also been closed from 1st July, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

PSU stock, Bank of Maharashtra share price movement Bank of Maharashtra share price opened at ₹57.16 on the BSE on Thursday. The share price of Bank of Maharashtra had opened slightly higher compared to the closing price of ₹57.14 the day before. The Bank of Maharashtra share price, while touching an intraday high of ₹57.49, also slipped to intraday lows of ₹56.52, marking a volatile trading session. amid weak Indian stock markets.

Bank of Maharashtra's share price, which had hit a 52-week high of ₹70.75 in July 2024, had slipped to a 52-week low of ₹38.11 in April 2025. The Bank of Maharashtra share price has rebounded well from lows thereafter.