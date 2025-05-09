PSU stock BEML declares ₹15 per share dividend. Record date, other details

BEML share price gained nearly 2% on Friday after the state-owned company announced a dividend and set its record date. BEML shares rose as much as 1.91% to ₹3,071.45 apiece on the BSE.

The state-run railway transport and heavy equipment manufacturer BEML said that its board of directors on 9 May approved a second interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY25.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its 411th meeting held on 09.05.2025, inter-alia, has declared 2nd Interim Dividend of ₹15/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e. 150% of paid up share capital) for the Financial year 2024-25,” BEML said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to this, BEML board had declared an interim dividend of ₹5 for FY25 on 14 February 2025.

BEML Dividend Record Date BEML has fixed the record date for the dividend approved today. The dividend record date is the specific day on which a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its forthcoming dividend distribution. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the next dividend payment.

BEML dividend record date is fixed as on 15 May 2025.

“The Company had fixed the Record date as 15.05.2025 for the payment of the said 2nd interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date,” BEML said.

BEML Share Price Performance BEML share price has declined 2.5% over the past three months and is down 26% year-to-date (YTD). The PSU stock has fallen 27% in the last six months and is lower by 4% on a one-year basis. However, BEML shares have delivered robust long-term returns. The PSU stock has surged 117% over the past two years and has delivered multibagger returns of 550% in the last five years.

At 1:55 PM, BEML share price was trading 1.40% higher at ₹3,055.95 apiece on the BSE.