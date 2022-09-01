'Expect 10% dividend yield, strong earnings': Motilal Oswal raises target price of this PSU stock2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 01:43 PM IST
- Motilal Oswal has increased the PSU stock's target price to ₹290 per share (from ₹275 earlier)
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal expects global coal demand to remain strong in the near term as the world recovers from the pandemic and Europe shifts to renewables (in the long term) from Russian gas, increasing dependency on coal in near term.