PSU stock Coal India sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY26, record date. Details here

Coal India has fixed 31 August 2026 as the date for its 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders will consider and approve the company's proposed final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2026.

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In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the state-owned coal miner said the AGM will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 11:00 am, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations and the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The company said shareholders will be able to attend the meeting virtually through the NSDL e-voting platform, and those participating via VC will be counted for the purpose of quorum under the Companies Act.

Coal India had announced the final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share while declaring its March quarter (Q4 FY26) results on 27 April 2026. The dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming AGM.

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The company has fixed 4 September 2026 (Friday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders holding equity shares in either demat or physical form as of the record date.

Coal India also said that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on the dividend will be applicable in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Detailed guidelines for shareholders seeking exemption from TDS under various categories will be made available on the company's website under the Investor Centre section in due course.

The company further informed that the Notice of the AGM and the Integrated Annual Report for FY26 will be sent only through electronic mode to shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the company or their respective depository participants, in line with the applicable regulatory guidelines.

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March quarter performance For the March-ending quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹10,839 crore. The state-owned company had reported a net profit of ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year, indicating an 11.15% year-on-year growth.

On the top line, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.75% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore in the year-ago period and also improved from ₹42,436 crore reported in the December-ended quarter.

The miner’s average realisation from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,202 per tonne, lower than ₹2,363 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realisation of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹23 year-on-year to ₹1,597.85 per tonne.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.