Mint Market

PSU stock ITI hits 5% upper circuit for third day in a row. What’s behind the rally?

Shares of PSU Indian Telephone Industries surged to the 5% upper circuit limit on February 21 after announcing a 200 crore land sale to C-DoT.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 Feb 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Advertisement
PSU stock ITI hits 5% upper circuit for third day in a row. What’s behind the rally? (This is an AI-generated image)

Stock market today: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) hit the 5% upper circuit limit on Friday, February 21, taking its winning streak to the third straight session. The rally follows the company's announcement that it would receive 200 crore from the sale of land to C-DoT.

The company has received a revised order from the AMRCD, stipulating that ITI shall transfer its 22.258 acres of land situated at Electronic City, Bangalore to C-DoT through a sale deed for a consideration of 200 crores, stated the exchange filing shared by the company.

Advertisement
Also Read | Religare Enterprises surged 8.5% after Burman family gains controlling stake

ITI received an initial tranche of 100 crore from C-DoT on February 19, 2025, as part of the executed sale agreement between the company and C-DoT. Meanwhile, the remaining part of the consideration is expected to be received after the completion of other statutory formalities by the company in this regard, the filing added.

Share Price Trend

ITI share price hit the 5% upper circuit limit for the third consecutive session on Friday, taking the three-day gains to 15%.

The stock opened at 281.20 per share, higher than its previous close of 270.50. Thereafter, it extended gains to hit the day's high of 284, its 5% upper price band.

Advertisement
Also Read | NTPC Green Energy shares gain over 2% after signing MoU with BLP

However, despite today's gain the stock is trading 52% lower than its 52-week high of 592.85 scaled in January 2025. Meanwhile, in the last one month, the stock has tanked 26%. Even in the last one year, the scrip is trading in the red, shedding 13% of its value.

Q3 Snapshot

The company, last week, posted its financial results for the quarter ended December 2024. The PSU company's losses narrowed to 48.88 crore from 101.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its revenue from operations surged a whopping 300% in Q3 FY25 to 1034.54 crore from 258.84 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. At the operating level, ITI Ltd reduced its EBITDA loss to 10.6 crore in Q3 FY24, compared to a loss of 43.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPSU stock ITI hits 5% upper circuit for third day in a row. What’s behind the rally?
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 10:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App