PSU Stock: ITI share price jumps 14% on L1 bid win for ₹3,022 crore; Expert sees further upside

  • PSU Stock: ITI share price surged nearly 14% after the company was selected as the L1 bidder for a 3,022 crore BharatNet project. The project covers regions in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with ITI leading a consortium for its execution.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Nov 2024, 01:09 PM IST
PSU Stock: ITI share price today opened at an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>272.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>302.90 per share.
PSU Stock: ITI share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹272.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹302.90 per share.(Pixabay)

PSU Stock: ITI share price jumped close to 14% during Friday's trading session following the company's announcement that it has been selected as the L1 bidder for a BharatNet project worth 3,022 crore focused on the Middle Mile Network. The firm has secured the lowest bid for the project located in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"ITI Limited, the country’s first PSU post-independence and a premier telecom manufacturing company with its consortium partner has emerged as L1 in BharatNet Phase-3 Project," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuit after SECI notice

The ITI-led Consortium has successfully completed two of the eleven packages for which tender was opened so far, out of a total of sixteen packages spanning across the country.

Additionally, the company mentioned in an exchange filing that BSNL had called for tenders for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the Middle Mile Network of BharatNet across 16 Packages/Circles.

“We are delighted to have emerged as L1 for the prestigious BharatNet phase-3 project in the states of Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. BharatNet is a nation building project and it gives me immense satisfaction to be part of the execution of this gigantic project,” said Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI.

 

Also Read | ITI shares surge 8% on ₹300-cr solar street light systems order in Bihar

ITI share price today

ITI share price today opened at an intraday low of 272.05 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 302.90 per share. Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One stated that the ITI share price had seen strong traction this week as it has gained more than 30%, backed by substantial volumes. These prices have broken above all key moving averages. Expect this upmove to continue and any dips should be considered as a buying opportunity. 285 - 280 is immediate support, and 330 is resistance.

 

Also Read | Multibagger Shyam Metalics drops 14% from all-time high levels. Here’s why

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPSU Stock: ITI share price jumps 14% on L1 bid win for ₹3,022 crore; Expert sees further upside

