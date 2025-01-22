ITI share price bounced back from intraday lows on Wednesday after the company announced receipt of an order worth ₹167 crore. ITI shares fell 4.4% to a low of ₹350.00 apiece on the BSE. However, the PSU stock recouped some of its losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITI Ltd, the country’s first PSU post-independence and telecom manufacturing company has won a large contract from the Rural Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, the company informed in a stock exchange filing on January 22.

The order is to set up, operationalize, rollout and monitor the implementation of Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra (ASSK) in Gram Panchayats (ASSK-GP ) of Chatrapathi Sambhaji Nagar Region, Nagpur Region, and Amaravati Region of Maharashtra. The contract also covers maintenance of systems for a period of one year, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project cost is approximately around ₹167 crores which includes the cost of deployment of technical manpower at the ASSK-GP, and the entailing Project Management expenses, the company release added.

“Through e-governance platforms like Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras, citizens can be benefitted with the offering of services through the deployment of digital technologies thereby achieving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in e-governance services. ITI will explore more such projects in other states where it can use its IT expertise in helping state governments deliver delightful citizen-centric services," said Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited.

ITI Stock Price ITI share price has gained over 4% in one month and has rallied more than 61% in three months. The PSU stock rose 18% in six months, but failed to deliver any returns in the past one month as it remained flat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past two years, ITI stock price has delivered multibagger returns of over 240%.