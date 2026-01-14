PSU stock RailTel falls 2.5% on ₹610-crore order cancellation. Check details

Shares of RailTel Corporation, a public sector company, declined by up to 2.5% in trade on Wednesday, January 14, following the announcement of orders worth ₹609.56 crore by the Bihar Education Project Council.

Following the late-night announcement, RailTel share price touched the day's low of ₹331.80 apiece on the BSE today as against its last closing price of ₹340.25. So far in 2026, the PSU stock has lost 9% of its value.

RailTel order cancellation details In three separate exchange filings on Tuesday night, RailTel informed bourses that Bihar Education Project Council has cancelled the projects due to “some unavoidable reasons”.

The first project, worth ₹257.5 crore, pertained to the procurement, supply and installation of Smart Classrooms at government secondary and senior secondary schools in Bihar.

The second order amounted to ₹262.14 crore and was for the procurement, supply and installation of Smart Classrooms at government middle schools in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the third and final order was for the supply of teaching, learning materials for Classes I to V for government schools in Bihar. This project was worth ₹89.91 crore.