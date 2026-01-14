PSU stock RailTel falls 2.5% on ₹610-crore order cancellation. Check details

Saloni Goel
Published14 Jan 2026, 09:55 AM IST
RailTel Corporation announced the cancellation of orders worth ₹609.56 crore by the Bihar Education Project Council.

Shares of RailTel Corporation, a public sector company, declined by up to 2.5% in trade on Wednesday, January 14, following the announcement of orders worth 609.56 crore by the Bihar Education Project Council.

Following the late-night announcement, RailTel share price touched the day's low of 331.80 apiece on the BSE today as against its last closing price of 340.25. So far in 2026, the PSU stock has lost 9% of its value.

RailTel order cancellation details

In three separate exchange filings on Tuesday night, RailTel informed bourses that Bihar Education Project Council has cancelled the projects due to “some unavoidable reasons”.

The first project, worth 257.5 crore, pertained to the procurement, supply and installation of Smart Classrooms at government secondary and senior secondary schools in Bihar.

The second order amounted to 262.14 crore and was for the procurement, supply and installation of Smart Classrooms at government middle schools in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the third and final order was for the supply of teaching, learning materials for Classes I to V for government schools in Bihar. This project was worth 89.91 crore.

More to come…

