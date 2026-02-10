PSU stock RailTel share price climbs 7.5% on reciept of ₹454.95 crore order from West Central Railway

RailTel share price: RailTel Corporation of India share price climbed as much as 7.5% in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the public sector undertaking announced that it had received a fresh Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway. The stock reacted positively as the order strengthened the company’s revenue visibility over the medium term.

As per the LoA, the order is valued at ₹454.95 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 960 days, with completion targeted by September 24, 2028. The contract adds to RailTel’s growing order book and reinforces its role in executing large-scale railway communication and digital infrastructure projects.

"…this is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Dy. Cste/Project/Jbp,West Central Railway," it said in an exchange filing.

Earlier in January, RailTel had secured another LoA from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS). This contract involved the procurement, implementation, and maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), with an estimated order value of ₹56.71 crore. The AHIDMS order marked RailTel’s continued expansion into the healthcare IT and digital solutions space, beyond its core railway-focused business.

RailTel Q3 Results RailTel Corporation of India reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results last week, registering a 4.1% year-on-year decline in net profit. The company posted a profit after tax of ₹62.4 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹65.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the dip in profitability, RailTel delivered strong revenue growth. Revenue rose 19% year-on-year to ₹913 crore from ₹768 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA increased 10.1% to ₹133 crore from ₹121 crore. However, margins moderated during the quarter, with the EBITDA margin declining to 14.6% from 15.8% a year earlier.

RailTel Share Performance Following the order win announcement, RailTel shares surged as much as 7.5% to hit an intra-day high of ₹357.50 on the BSE. Despite the sharp rally, the PSU stock remains over 25% below its 52-week high of ₹478.80, which was recorded in June 2025.