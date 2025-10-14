REC board to meet on this date to declare Q2 results and interim dividend. Check details

Public sector undertaking (PSU) REC Limited on Tuesday, October 14, announced that its board will meet later this week to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2025.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, the company stated that its board will meet on Friday, October 17, to consider and approve the Q2 earnings and the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if applicable.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of REC will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, and to consider and declare the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any," said REC.

For Q1FY26, REC reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,465.71 crore, supported by strong operational revenues, prudent cost management, and a favourable interest income trajectory.

The consolidated revenue of the company jumped 12.6 per cent YoY to ₹14,731.45 crore in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, REC's share price declined by about 1 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: HDFC Sec suggests 10 shares as Diwali picks for Samvat 2082

REC share price trend REC's shares have been under pressure this year, falling 27 per cent. Over the last year, the stock has suffered a loss of more than 30 per cent.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹573 on December 10 last year and a 52-week low of ₹348.65 on August 29 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down over half a per cent in October so far after an over 6 per cent rise in September.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar