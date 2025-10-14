REC board to meet on this date to declare Q2 results and interim dividend. Check details

REC Q2 results date: REC announced on Tuesday, October 14, that its board will meet later this week to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Oct 2025, 02:04 PM IST
REC Q2 results 2025 date: REC's board will meet on October 17 to declare Q2 earnings and the interim dividend.
REC Q2 results 2025 date: REC's board will meet on October 17 to declare Q2 earnings and the interim dividend.(An AI-generated image)

Public sector undertaking (PSU) REC Limited on Tuesday, October 14, announced that its board will meet later this week to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2025.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, the company stated that its board will meet on Friday, October 17, to consider and approve the Q2 earnings and the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if applicable.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of REC will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, and to consider and declare the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any," said REC.

For Q1FY26, REC reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 4,465.71 crore, supported by strong operational revenues, prudent cost management, and a favourable interest income trajectory.

The consolidated revenue of the company jumped 12.6 per cent YoY to 14,731.45 crore in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, REC's share price declined by about 1 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: HDFC Sec suggests 10 shares as Diwali picks for Samvat 2082

REC share price trend

REC's shares have been under pressure this year, falling 27 per cent. Over the last year, the stock has suffered a loss of more than 30 per cent.

The stock hit a 52-week high of 573 on December 10 last year and a 52-week low of 348.65 on August 29 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down over half a per cent in October so far after an over 6 per cent rise in September.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

REC LimitedEarningRECPSU StocksDividend
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsREC board to meet on this date to declare Q2 results and interim dividend. Check details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.