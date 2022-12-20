PSU stock surges to hit 52-week high on demerger update2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 12:19 PM IST
- The PSU stock has gained about 18% in the last two trading sessions
Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) surged more than 3% to hit its 52-week high level of ₹151 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session. The stock has been gaining since its update on the company's demerger process and has gained about 18% in the last two trading sessions.
