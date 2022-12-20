PSU stock surges to hit 52-week high on demerger update

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI), a government corporation is the largest Indian shipping company which operates and manages vessels servicing national and international lines and the company is said to be the only Indian firm engaged in transportation of LNG. The Shipping Corporation of India was established on October 2nd, 1961, by the amalgamation of Eastern Shipping Corporation and Western Shipping Corporation. The PSU stock has gained about 3% this year.

