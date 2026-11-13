PSU stock soars! MSTC share price hits 20% upper circuit, rallies 116% in 7 months - What's fuelling rally in Miniratna?

MSTC share price: MSTC shares surged 20% on Friday, November 13, after the government-owned company reported strong financial performance for the September 2026 quarter, with net profit rising 57.73% year-on-year (YoY) and revenue increasing 29.41%. The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹783.65 on the BSE, moving closer to its 52-week high following the earnings announcement.
The company's investor presentation also highlighted record quarterly and half-yearly profitability since its stock market listing in March 2019. Growth in its e-commerce business, higher operating earnings and several significant business developments supported its performance.
MSTC reported net profit of ₹74.92 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹47.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 29.41% to ₹110 crore from ₹85 crore.
Operating profit grew 43.39% to ₹73.89 crore from ₹51.53 crore. Net profit margin expanded to 68.1% from 55.9% in the year-ago quarter.
The investor presentation highlighted the company's highest-ever second-quarter profit before tax (PBT) of ₹99.53 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹74.60 crore since listing in March 2019. The presentation's Q2 PAT figure differs from the ₹74.92 crore cited in the supplied earnings brief.
For H1 FY27, standalone EBITDA increased 41.19% to ₹184.55 crore from ₹130.71 crore. PBT rose 41.55% to ₹178.06 crore from ₹125.79 crore, while PAT grew 41.99% to ₹132.72 crore from ₹93.47 crore.
Consolidated H1 PAT increased 48.19% to ₹133.13 crore from ₹89.84 crore, while consolidated EPS rose to ₹18.91 from ₹12.76.
MSTC's e-commerce vertical recorded transactions worth more than ₹545.80 billion, or ₹54,580 crore, during H1 FY27. The company also completed its planned exit from the legacy trading business.
During the quarter, it partnered with the Karnataka government's Excise Department to conduct e-auctions for liquor shop licences. The first tranche covered 125 CL2A liquor shop and CL9A bar and restaurant licences, fetching approximately ₹125 crore for the department.
Other developments included selling an ONGC oil rig for USD 5,808,251, equivalent to ₹55,24,80,835.12, and conducting the first coal gasification event for the Ministry of Coal.
The company launched Round 6 of UDAN, covering helicopters and Category 1, 2 and 3 fixed-wing aircraft. It continued auctions of major and minor mineral blocks and sand blocks for the Centre and state governments.
Additionally, it sold around 4 lakh metric tonnes of chrome valued at approximately ₹718 crore and 1.54 million metric tonnes of coal for ₹175 crore.
MSTC is examining the feasibility of establishing coal and other mineral exchanges, according to its investor presentation.
Its business-to-business (B2B) travel portal is ready and undergoing upgrades for business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The company is also developing a Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform and has applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the requisite clearance.
MSTC shares jumped 20% on Friday, November 13, to an intraday high of ₹783.65 apiece on the BSE.
The PSU stock is now just 2.5% below its 52-week high of ₹804, recorded in September 2026. It has surged 116% from its 52-week low of ₹362, touched in March 2026.
The stock has gained 15% in one month, 34% in three months and 81% in six months. Its one-year gains stand at 48%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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