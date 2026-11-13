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PSU stock soars! MSTC share price hits 20% upper circuit, rallies 116% in 7 months - What's fuelling rally in Miniratna?

MSTC shares surged 20% after the state-owned company reported a 57.73% year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit to 74.92 crore and 29.41% revenue growth to 110 crore. E-commerce transactions exceeded 54,580 crore in H1 FY27.

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Pranati Deva
Published13 Nov 2026, 10:47 AM IST
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MSTC stock soars (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
MSTC stock soars (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

MSTC share price: MSTC shares surged 20% on Friday, November 13, after the government-owned company reported strong financial performance for the September 2026 quarter, with net profit rising 57.73% year-on-year (YoY) and revenue increasing 29.41%. The stock climbed to an intraday high of 783.65 on the BSE, moving closer to its 52-week high following the earnings announcement.

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The company's investor presentation also highlighted record quarterly and half-yearly profitability since its stock market listing in March 2019. Growth in its e-commerce business, higher operating earnings and several significant business developments supported its performance.

MSTC Q2 results: Net profit rises 58%, revenue grows 29%

MSTC reported net profit of 74.92 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 47.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 29.41% to 110 crore from 85 crore.

Operating profit grew 43.39% to 73.89 crore from 51.53 crore. Net profit margin expanded to 68.1% from 55.9% in the year-ago quarter.

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The investor presentation highlighted the company's highest-ever second-quarter profit before tax (PBT) of 99.53 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of 74.60 crore since listing in March 2019. The presentation's Q2 PAT figure differs from the 74.92 crore cited in the supplied earnings brief.

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For H1 FY27, standalone EBITDA increased 41.19% to 184.55 crore from 130.71 crore. PBT rose 41.55% to 178.06 crore from 125.79 crore, while PAT grew 41.99% to 132.72 crore from 93.47 crore.

Consolidated H1 PAT increased 48.19% to 133.13 crore from 89.84 crore, while consolidated EPS rose to 18.91 from 12.76.

MSTC business updates: E-commerce transactions cross 54,580 crore

MSTC's e-commerce vertical recorded transactions worth more than 545.80 billion, or 54,580 crore, during H1 FY27. The company also completed its planned exit from the legacy trading business.

During the quarter, it partnered with the Karnataka government's Excise Department to conduct e-auctions for liquor shop licences. The first tranche covered 125 CL2A liquor shop and CL9A bar and restaurant licences, fetching approximately 125 crore for the department.

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Other developments included selling an ONGC oil rig for USD 5,808,251, equivalent to 55,24,80,835.12, and conducting the first coal gasification event for the Ministry of Coal.

The company launched Round 6 of UDAN, covering helicopters and Category 1, 2 and 3 fixed-wing aircraft. It continued auctions of major and minor mineral blocks and sand blocks for the Centre and state governments.

Additionally, it sold around 4 lakh metric tonnes of chrome valued at approximately 718 crore and 1.54 million metric tonnes of coal for 175 crore.

MSTC future plans: Coal exchanges, travel portal and TReDS platform

MSTC is examining the feasibility of establishing coal and other mineral exchanges, according to its investor presentation.

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Its business-to-business (B2B) travel portal is ready and undergoing upgrades for business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The company is also developing a Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform and has applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the requisite clearance.

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MSTC share price trend: Stock surges 116% from 52-week low

MSTC shares jumped 20% on Friday, November 13, to an intraday high of 783.65 apiece on the BSE.

The PSU stock is now just 2.5% below its 52-week high of 804, recorded in September 2026. It has surged 116% from its 52-week low of 362, touched in March 2026.

The stock has gained 15% in one month, 34% in three months and 81% in six months. Its one-year gains stand at 48%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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