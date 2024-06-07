PSU stocks frenzy: Madhu Kela comfortable in buying PSU banks, but wary of ‘unsustainable valuations’ in THESE firms
Markets will become very selectively going forward. In some pockets valuations have become unsustainable… I am not going to pay at this kind of valuation to buy any story, Kela said.
The valuations of some PSU stocks have become very unsustainable, with some state-run finance companies becoming more expensive than HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, according to market veteran Madhusudan Kela.
