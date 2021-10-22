PSU stocks may be re-rated on divestment hopes but face a bumpy ride

Kotak Institutional Equities said, however, that the privatization policy may preclude most of the larger PSUs and the Centre has yet to identify the next set of firms for privatization. The long-pending privatizations of BPCL and Container Corporation of India will take at least another 9-12 months for completion as the Centre is yet to seek expressions of interest for these PSUs, the brokerage said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}